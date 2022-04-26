Gregg Black used his post-24 Heures Motos celebrations to reveal fears that he might not be able to take the standing start of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship opener.

EWC races begin with a traditional ‘Le Mans-style’ start, with riders lining up on one side of the track and sprinting across to the other as quickly as possible to jump onto their waiting bikes before charging off towards the first corner.

Black, whose sprinting prowess is widely regarded, broke his heel during a crash in the official Pre-Test last month and underwent a period of intensive rest and recovery to be fit to form part of the event-winning Yoshimura SERT Motul squad.

Yet despite his recovery bid, the 33-year-old wasn’t sure if he would be fit enough to perform starting duties.

“There was a doubt about riding at the start,” Black said. “I had quite a big crash in the test and I wasn’t sure I was going to be able to run, but I had 10 days to get back and feel good. A lot of people are waiting for me at the start and the start was not as fast as I could do but I was pretty lucky because it was a break on the side of the heel. It was a bit of a tough race with a bit of pain, but the head decides things more than anything.”

British-born Black shared the EWC race-winning Suzuki GSX-R1000R with Belgium’s Xavier Siméon and Sylvain Guintoli from France with the trio repeating its 2021 Le Mans victory

“It was much harder than last year, the other teams were really, really strong and we had to keep pushing for 24 hours so the stints were intense, fast and the pace was absolutely incredible,” Black said.

The 2022 EWC continues with the eagerly anticipated return of endurance motorcycle racing to Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps for the 24H SPA EWC Motos from 2-5 June.

Black is pictured leading the sprint after the signal to start the 24 Heures Motos was given by Camille Lacourt, a five-time world champion swimmer.

