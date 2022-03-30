Having topped all three sessions during the official Pre-Test for the 24 Heures Motos, YART Yamaha Official Team EWC did so again during the final running at Le Mans as preparations for the opening event of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship intensified.

And the squad saved its best to last by with an overall best time of 1m35.707s on the 4.185-kilometre Bugatti Circuit, which had dried up following overnight rain.



ERC Endurance-Ducati was second at the competition of Session 4, 0.185s adrift with Yoshimura SERT Motul third followed by F.C.C. TSR Honda France and BMW Motorrad World Endurancde Team.



BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers topped the Session 4 Superstock category order ahead of RAC 41 ChromeBurner and OG Motorsport by Sarrazin. However, Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motostore’s fastest class time in Session 2 on Tuesday meant it topped the combined Superstock ranking.



The Pre-Test provided a final opportunity for the majority of riders and teams to complete substantial running ahead of the 24 Heures Motos opening the new EWC season from 14-17 April.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

