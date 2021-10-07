In free practice at the 6 Hours of Most this morning, BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team were ahead of YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team, F.C.C. TSR Honda France and Yoshimura SERT Motul. It was the first timed face-off between the teams on the Most circuit.

The track was cool this morning at Most despite the sunshine. With a ground temperature of 19°C and an air temperature of 12°C, the riders had to keep themselves in check on the Most circuit.

Four factory teams did however take the lead and posted times under the 1:35 mark.

FIM EWC Run-up to the final at Most 18 HOURS AGO

Understandably, since they tested recently on the Most circuit, BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team posted the fastest lap, a 1:34.057, thanks to Markus Reiterberger, ahead of YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team with a 1:34.381 lap. The Austrian Yamaha team also rode recently on the Czech track.

With the third-fastest time of 1:34.391, F.C.C. TSR Honda France sprang a surprise. The Japanese team have never previously ridden at Most and have big ambitions for the 2021 FIM EWC final.

They were ahead of Yoshimura SERT Motul, the current leader of the FIM Endurance World Championship, who posted a 1:34.949 fastest lap this morning.

The Polish team Wójcik Racing Team were 5th-fastest ahead of VRD Igol Experiences, the only team in a position to compete with Yoshimura SERT Motul for the world title, and Moto Ain who hope to finish their first EWC season in style with riders Randy de Puniet, Loris Baz and Corentin Perolari.

Maco Racing Team took 8th place despite a crash for Anthony West towards the end of the session. ERC Endurance-Ducati and Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar rounded off the Top 10 in free practice.

The fastest Superstock team were in 13th place. Team 18 Sapeurs-Pompiers CMS Motostore were ahead of the Czech squad TME Racing and No Limits Motor Team.

The two qualifying sessions will take place this afternoon at Most. We will know the name of the pole sitter at 6pm today.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC 6 Hours of Most, FIM EWC final: watch live A DAY AGO