BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team has gone fastest during the first track activity of the Bol d’Or event at Circuit Paul Ricard where the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship will be decided on Sunday.

Run as an unofficial private practice session following earlier delays, teams didn’t quite get the full two hours of planned running due to two red-flag stoppages.

But it was the Belgian team on top when the chequered flag waved at 13h00 CET with a best lap of 1m52.069s set by German rider Markus Reiterberger, which was faster than the 1m52.374s it took Xavier Siméon to qualify on pole position for last year’s Bol d’Or.

YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC was second fastest on a 1m53.077s, followed by F.C.C. TSR Honda France (1m53.840s), TATI Team Beringer Racing (1m53.949s) and Yoshimura SERT Motul (1m53.973s).

Viltaïs Racing Igol was sixth quickest on a 1m54.120s with ERC Endurance-Ducati, Webike SRC Kawasaki France, Team Moto Ain and Wójcik Racing Team completing the top 10.

Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motostore was quickest of the FIM Endurance Worldl Cup contenders followed by Wójcik Racing Team’s Superstock squad and National Motos Honda.

First Qualifying is up next at the new time of 16h00 CET. Click HERE for the full unofficial private practice results.

