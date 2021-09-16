The factory BMW team took the provisional pole position after the first qualifying of the Bol d’Or, which was disrupted by heavy showers. BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team were ahead of Yoshimura SERT Motul and Bolliger Team Switzerland.

BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team took an option on pole position in the course of a rainy first qualifying session. Markus Reiterberger and Ilya Mikhalchik posted the best combined lap time to put the BMW at the top of the rankings. Javier Forés, who suffered a shoulder injury following a crash in free practice this morning, did not go out on track, not least because there was a downpour during his session for second riders.

Yoshimura SERT Motul, whose three riders Gregg Black, Xavier Simeon and Sylvain Guintoli went out on track, claimed 2nd place on the provisional grid.

FIM EWC F.C.C. TSR Honda France dominate free practice at the Bol d’Or 7 HOURS AGO

Bolliger Team Switzerland who, like BMW, skipped the session for second riders, took 3rd place ahead of YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team’s Niccolò Canepa, Marvin Fritz and Karel Hanika and Wójcik Racing Team.

3ART Best of Bike (Nicolas Escudier, Matthieu Lagrive and Martin Renaudin) picked up 6th place on the provisional grid. Matthieu Lagrive, the second rider for the independent Yamaha team, was particularly impressive and dominated the proceedings on a soaking wet track.

The team are ahead of ERC Endurance-Ducati and F.C.C. TSR Honda France.

In 9th place, the first Superstock, Team 18 Sapeurs-Pompiers CMS Motostore, is ahead of VRD Igol Experiences.

Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar, the only factory team outside the Top 10, are in 15th place.

The weather is expected to be sunny for the second qualifying session starting tomorrow (Friday) at 9.55am. The starting grid positions for the 2021 Bol d’Or will thus be determined on a dry track.

The race will be flagged off at 3pm on Saturday.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Tati Team Beringer Racing, a new lead player in the FIM EWC YESTERDAY AT 16:33