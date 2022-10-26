FIM Endurance World Championship race winners Ilya Mykhalchyk and Markus Reiterberger were in action when the Spanish Superbike Championship reached its climax at Jerez in Spain recently.

Mykhalchyk, who has claimed two wins and four podiums this season, was riding a BMW M 1000 RR for the easyRace BMW Team.

Ad

The pole-sitter at the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or last month, the Ukrainian finished seventh in the first race of the Jerez weekend but was forced to retire from the second race with a technical issue.

FIM EWC EWC’s hard-working Vincon shows pace after accepting late IDM stand-in role YESTERDAY AT 04:02

Reiterberger (pictured), meanwhile, was making a guest appearance for the BMW-equipped Dunlop Test Team to perform tyre tests under race conditions. After narrowly missing out on a podium in race one by finishing fourth, the German was then unable to continue in race two after contact with another rider forced him to crash.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Race underway to repeat Spa EWC victory, says BMW team boss Daemen 24/10/2022 AT 11:18