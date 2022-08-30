BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team could be the outfit to beat when the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship is decided during the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or next month.

That prospect follows the first day of testing for the legendary 24-hour race at Circuit Paul Ricard today, which ended with the Belgium-based squad on top courtesy of a best lap of 1m52.517s around the 5.674-kilometre layout in southern France.

Ad

The winner of the 24H SPA EWC Motos in June produced its day-topping performance during this afternoon’s three-hour session, which, like the morning, took place in warm and dry conditions.

FIM EWC EWC Bol d’Or preparations accelerate as two-day test begins 10 HOURS AGO

YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC, which is still chasing a race victory in this season’s championship, was fastest in the morning running with a benchmark 1m53.503s effort.

F.C.C. TSR Honda France was the second fastest squad during the day behind BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team on a 1m53.201s, followed by YART.

Preparations for the Bol d’Or continue tomorrow (Wednesday) with the second day of testing. EWC riders will be on track from 10h00-12h00 CET and again from 14h00-17h00.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Pitlane Endurance’s Le Mans trio returns for Bol d’Or EWC final YESTERDAY AT 04:05