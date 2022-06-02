BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team was fastest as riders contesting the 24H SPA EWC Motos acclimatised to tackling the legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps after dark during Night Practice.
The Belgium-based squad clocked a 2m21.814s best with YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC second quickest, 0.221s behind with F.C.C. TSR Honda France third as National Motos headed the Dunlop Superstock Trophy order.
Second Qualifying is next with the Blue Rider session due to get underway at 11h25 CET on Friday.
