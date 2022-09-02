David Checa wants a return to the Bol d’Or podium more than ever so he can reward his ERC Endurance-Ducati team for its endeavour.

Checa has won the 24-hour classic on two occasions, taking victory with Yamaha power in 2007 and 2017.

But having endured a tough-going 2022 campaign, Checa wants to say thank you to the German EWC squad in style by finishing the FIM Endurance World Championship season finale in the top three.

“For sure this year was difficult,” said the Spanish legend. “In Le Mans we have a little crash, in Spa we have problems, although it has been a good year but not for the results. For us, for Ducati and the team it will be good to make a good result because the team works well, they are motivated, they do everything to make a good result and for sure if I can do a top result it will be for them.”

Asked where the #6 Ducati will be placed at the finish of the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or on Sunday 18 September, Checa said: “For me the podium is possible. We have a good pace, we find [things] are much better than before, the tyre works well so it’s possible. In endurance you never know what will happen but on the paper I’m optimistic for the podium, but we will see.”

