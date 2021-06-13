Following technical checks after the finish of the 24 Heures Motos, Bolliger Team Switzerland has been declassified.

The Swiss team, which crossed the finish line in 4th place, has been declassified due to a non-confirming fuel tank capacity.

The declassification takes National Motos to 4th place ahead of BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers in the race classification.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

