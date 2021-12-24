The Swiss team have announced their rider line-up for 2022. The private team are busy preparing their Kawasaki ZX-10RR bikes for the forthcoming season.

Kevin Bolliger, the team manager of the Swiss team created by his father Hanspeter 40 years ago, has consolidated his line-up of three riders for the 2022 FIM EWC.

The German rider Jan Bühn and the Swedish rider Jesper Pellijeff have been confirmed in the saddle of the Kawasaki #8. They will be joined next season by Nico Thöni, an Austrian rider who has so far competed in the German IDM Superbike championship.

Nico Thöni is familiar with Bolliger Team Switzerland. He rode the Swiss team’s Kawasaki at the Bol d’Or last September.

Bolliger Team Switzerland will start their winter testing in Valencia, Spain at the end of February. For now, the team are busy in the garage preparing the new bikes for 2022. Among their ongoing projects, Bolliger Team Switzerland have decided that as of next season they will start using the new fuel quick fill system that will become mandatory in the FIM EWC from 2023.

