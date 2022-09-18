F.C.C. TSR Honda France is the FIM Endurance World Championship winner for 2022* following a dramatic title showdown during the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or 24 hours.
The Japanese squad was one of five outfits in a firm fight for glory starting the Circuit Paul Ricard season finale but prevailed as its four rivals hit trouble.
Ad
Mike Di Meglio and Josh Hook were joined on the #5 Honda for the final event of the year by Alan Techer, who replaced Gino Rea, who suffered serious head injuries in a crash at Suzuka last month but helped F.C.C. TSR Honda France to podiums in the 24 Heures Motos and the 24H SPA EWC Motos.
FIM EWC
BREAKING NEWS: 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or joy for Viltais Racing Igol, heartbreak for ERC Endurance
*Subject to confirmation of the final results
L’article BREAKING NEWS: High five time as F.C.C. TSR Honda France becomes FIM EWC world champion est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.
Read the original article on Fimewc.com
FIM EWC
BREAKING NEWS: Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motostore lands the FIM EWC World Cup*
FIM EWC
Bol d’Or: Highlights after 19 hours as Ducati maintain lead
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad