The combined season-long efforts of Baptiste Guittet, Hugo Clere and Philipp Steinmayr were enough for Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motostore to win the FIM Endurance World Cup*, despite the French squad dropping out of contention with a mechanical failure earlier in the race.

However, a Superstock win at Le Mans and a second place at Spa-Francorchamps were enough to secure the title for the Yamaha-powered team.

Ad

*Subject to confirmation of the final results

FIM EWC BREAKING NEWS: 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or joy for Viltais Racing Igol, heartbreak for ERC Endurance 26 MINUTES AGO

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC BREAKING NEWS: High five time as F.C.C. TSR Honda France becomes FIM EWC world champion 26 MINUTES AGO