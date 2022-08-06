YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC have been on the money right from the off for the third round of the FIM Endurance World Championship.

Friday saw Italian Niccolò Canepa go quickest in the Q1 Yellow Rider session, as well as being fastest during his time in the Night Practice Session, which was topped by team-mate Marvin Fritz who was out last for the squad.



Canepa gave his appraisal of the day aboard the Bridgestone-shod YZF-R1 in the build-up to the Coca-Cola 8 Hours.



“I'm really, really happy about today, because we were all really fast, and we managed to do some very quick lap times, so we're really happy,” he said. “And I have to say thanks to all my team because they all work really, really well.



“Personally, I'm happy with my 2m05.8s because it's almost one second faster than my best lap time in 2019 which means that we are working in the right direction with the bike and that we found some very good solutions and I must say, the tyres are perfect.”



The YART squad of Fritz, Canepa and Karel Hanika ended the day second in qualifying, meaning they head into today’s Top 10 Trial in a very strong position.



“I'm really confident now we are looking forward for the Top 10 Trial,” said Canepa.



“We went really quickly in the wet and all three of us were fast in the night practices as well, so I think we are a very complete team with the fast riders. In every condition we have shown that we can be stronger and this is the key to be to be good in endurance.”

