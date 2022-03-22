Five-time Supersport world champion Kenan Sofuoglu is backing Rodi Pak to shine when the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship fires up at Le Mans next month.

The captain of the Turkish National Team of riders competing in various international categories has followed Pak’s development closely and reckons his protégé will impress for the Pitlane Endurance – JP3 outfit.



“This is the first time a Turkish rider is attending EWC officially and we are very proud that Rodi Pak is racing in this category,” Sofuoglu said. “Beside being the first rider in the series I hope Rodi will become the first Turkish champion in the category. I believe that he is very talented, young and promising a great future. I wish Rodi and his team, Pitlane Endurance success for the season.”



Pak, 21, said: “I am very happy to be in EWC. Last season I had very good experience. Now I am part of Pitlane Endurance with Yamaha. I am familiar with the bike and Dunlop tyres. The first tests were very important for me, meeting the crew and getting on a Yamaha after a year. We did very good work in the tests, the lap times and feelings were great. Maxim and Adrian are great pilots and experienced. I am sure it will be a perfect match. I can't wait for the tests and race in Le Mans.”



Frenchmen Adrian Parasol and Maxim Pelizotti will partner Pak in the Pitlane Endurance Superstock class line-up.

Ad

FIM EWC World champion swimmer Camille Lacourt confirmed as starter of EWC opener 20/03/2022 AT 05:10

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Top 2021 EWC bike manufacturer Yamaha donates to Ukraine 20/03/2022 AT 00:29