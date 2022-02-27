David Checa will go for a rare FIM Endurance World Championship title treble when he embarks on his first season with the ERC Endurance Ducati team this year.





“For sure it’s a great opportunity for me to be with Ducati because it’s the brand my brother [Carlos] won his world title in Superbike,” said Checa, 41. “For me it would be great [to do the same] and I try to do my best. It’s a funny thing because my first year with Yamaha I was world champion and my first year with Kawasaki I was world champion so it would be nice to be world champion [in my first year] with Ducati. Maybe I’m dreaming but why not?”



Of the prospect of riding for the ERC Endurance Ducati team in this year’s EWC, Checa said: “I was able to watch the Ducati very closely on track and from beside and from the beginning it was clear to see the potential of the Panigale V4R-EWC. The team has had a strong first season, showing the Ducati can mix it up front in endurance. They also learned a lot already and I am happy to now be part of this project. I will use all my experience on every single point to help bringing it further ahead. It’s new adventure with a special brand and I can’t wait.”



Read the original article on Fimewc.com

