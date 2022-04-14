The 45th 24 Heures Motos weekend gets underway for real today with the first track action on the Circuit Bugatti signalling the start of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship season.

Here’s a reminder of what’s coming up on Thursday 14 April:

Ad

09h45-11h45: FIM EWC Free Practice

FIM EWC EWC riders assemble to deliver peace message 9 HOURS AGO

11h55-12h15: Proclassic First Qualifying

14h05-14h25: FIM Sidecar World Championship Free Practice

14h40-15h00: Handy Race Free Practice

16h00-16h20: FIM EWC First Qualifying (Blue Rider)

16h30-16h50: FIM EWC First Qualifying (Yellow Rider)

17h00-17h20: FIM EWC First Qualifying (Red Rider)

17h30-17h50: FIM EWC First Qualifying (Green Rider)

18h10-18h30: Handy Race Qualifying

18h45-19h05: FIM Sidecar World Championship First Qualifying

20h30-22h00: FIM EWC Night Practice

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC EWC fans set for the ultimate 360 experience at 24 Heures Motos 19 HOURS AGO