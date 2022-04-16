It’s raceday in the FIM Endurance World Championship with the start of the 45th 24 Heures Motos set for 15h00 local time.
But there’s plenty of track activity before then and here’s a refresher:
09h00-09h45: FIM EWC Warm-up
10h00-10h20: Proclassic Race 2
10h40-11h05: Handy Race Race 2
11h25-12h00: FIM Sidecar World Championship Race 2
14h00-14h45: FIM EWC presentation of the teams
14h47: National anthem
15h00: Start of the 45th 24 Heures Motos, Round 1 of the 2022 FIM EWC
