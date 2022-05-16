The countdown to the second round of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship has reached another important milestone today (9 May).

In 24 days from now (2 June), the first track action of the 24H SPA EWC Motos gets underway with Free Practice on the legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

The eagerly anticipated 24H SPA EWC Motos marks the return of the FIM EWC to the Belgian venue for the first time since 2001 on a revamped track layout prepared specifically for the championship.

