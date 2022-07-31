Markus Reiterberger will be on top form when Suzuka hosts the third round of the FIM Endurance World Championship next month.

The BMW-powered rider scored another victory brace in the latest rounds of the German IDM championship at the Schleiz track last weekend.

Part of the BCC-alpha-Van Zon-BMW line-up, Reiterberger was fastest in free practice, set a new lap record on his way to qualifying on pole position and then set the fastest lap in both races, which he won.

“This weekend was pretty much perfect,” said the 24H SPA EWC Motos winner. “We managed to lead every session and were at the top of every list. There was a new lap record too, and I brought home the double win. My team did a fantastic job once again. We tried out a couple of things in warm-up and were perfectly prepared. I got off to a great start in both races. Florian [Alt] was always right there at my heels, but I was able to shake him off in both races and bring home the win. It was so much fun and is a great boost for the challenging weeks I have ahead of me.”

Florian Alt, part of the Viltaïs Racing Igol team in the EWC, was second in both races for the Wilbers-BMW-Racing-Team. He trails Reiterberger by 77 points in the IDM standings.

Photo: Team BCC-alpha-Van Zon-BMW

