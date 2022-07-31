Suzuka is back on the FIM Endurance World Championship roster from 4-7 August. All the key timings appear below.

Tuesday 2 August: Testing

Wednesday 3 August: Testing

Thursday 4 August: Administrative checking, rider briefing, technical inspection

Friday 5 August:08h10-10h10: Free Practice

12h10-12h30: First Qualifying (Blue Rider)

12h45-13h05: First Qualifying (Yellow Rider)

13h20-13h40: First Qualifying (Red Rider)

15h50-16h10: Second Qualifying (Blue Rider)

16h25-16h45: Second Qualifying (Yellow Rider)

17h00-17h20: Second Qualifying (Red Rider)

18h30-19h30: Night Practice

Saturday 6 August:14h15-15h00: Free Practice

15h30-17h00: Top 10 Trial

Sunday 7 August:08h30-09h15: Warm-up

11h30: Start of 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race

19h30: Finish of 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race

All timings are local (CET -7 hours)

