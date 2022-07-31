Suzuka is back on the FIM Endurance World Championship roster from 4-7 August. All the key timings appear below.
Tuesday 2 August: Testing
Wednesday 3 August: Testing
FIM EWC
Countdown to EWC Suzuka 8 Hours: A race and format with a difference
Thursday 4 August: Administrative checking, rider briefing, technical inspection
Friday 5 August:08h10-10h10: Free Practice
12h10-12h30: First Qualifying (Blue Rider)
12h45-13h05: First Qualifying (Yellow Rider)
13h20-13h40: First Qualifying (Red Rider)
15h50-16h10: Second Qualifying (Blue Rider)
16h25-16h45: Second Qualifying (Yellow Rider)
17h00-17h20: Second Qualifying (Red Rider)
18h30-19h30: Night Practice
Saturday 6 August:14h15-15h00: Free Practice
15h30-17h00: Top 10 Trial
Sunday 7 August:08h30-09h15: Warm-up
11h30: Start of 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race
19h30: Finish of 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race
All timings are local (CET -7 hours)
