The countdown to the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or, the deciding round of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship, is underway.
Ahead of the famous race taking place at Circuit Paul Ricard in southern France from 15-18 September, FIMEWC.com will be highlighting the contenders, celebrating former winners and providing all the key information about this year’s EWC finale, plus lots more.
FIM EWC
