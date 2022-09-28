The date has been set for the planned opening round of the 2023 FIM Endurance World Championship, the 24 Heures Motos*.
Organiser the Automobile Club de l’Ouest has announced 15-16 April as the date for the event, which takes place on the 4.185-kilometre Circuit Bugatti at Le Mans.
The traditional curtain-raiser to the EWC season, the 24 Heures Motos is one of the biggest and most popular events on motorcycle racing’s international calendar. And to anticipate the huge demand for tickets, fans will be able to take advantage of special discount prices until the end of February. The official poster for the not-to-be-missed event has also been unveiled.
Early Bird prices revealedThe Early Bird price for a 4-Day Race Week admission ticket is €69. This price applies until 28 February 2023 after which, it will rise to €81. Under 16s (born after 16 April 2007) can enter the circuit free of charge (admission only) if accompanied by a paying adult.
Other packages, such as the Concentration Package and the 4-Day Admission + Grandstand ticket, are also available. The discount rate for ACO Members is €49 for 4-Day Race Week admission (membership terms and conditions apply).
Fans can book tickets as follows:Log on to the official site at ticket.24h-motos.com and pay online.
Or call the ACO ticket office on +33 243 40 8000 or write to ticket@lemans.org
Or drop into one of the four official 24H Motos stores:
Le Mans (Museum): Circuit des 24 Heures. Tel. +33 143402465
Paris: 118 Boulevard Haussmann, Paris VIII. Tel: +33 144900024
Tours: 32 rue Marceau. Tel. +33 247051111
Rouen: 24 rue de l'Hôpital. Tel. +33 235714489
Details of the remaining FIM EWC calendar for 2023 will be announced in due course.
*Subject to final FIM approval
