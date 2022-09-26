Chaz Davies has revealed the despair he experienced following ERC Endurance-Ducati’s late Bol d’Or heartbreak.
The German team was heading for its maiden FIM Endurance World Championship victory in the season finale at Circuit Paul Ricard earlier this month when a mechanical problem struck and dropped the #6 machine from first to an eventual fifth place.
For David Checa and Xavi Forés, the manner of the late-race setback was hard to take after they’d turned superhuman to share riding duties for a large part of the race following Davies’ withdrawal due to a back injury.
“Endurance racing is as cruel as it gets,” British rider Davies wrote on Facebook afterwards. “I’ve been at this racing game a little while and today was one of the toughest days I’ve experienced. We led the Bol d’Or for the majority of the race after putting in some huge stints. I got sidelined after tweaking my back so my teammates kept hammering it towards home, only to be denied by a technical problem 90 minutes before the end. Gutted doesn’t even come close to covering it. The ERC team deserve much more and are capable of it. But it was fun while it lasted.”
