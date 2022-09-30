Geoffroy Dehaye has thanked his Motobox Kremer Racing bosses after a positive end to the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship for the German privateer team.

Frenchman Dehaye partnered Germany’s Stefan Ströhlein and Austrian Lukas Walchhütter to ninth place in the Formula EWC category of the 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or following 689 trouble-free laps of the 5.673-kilometre Circuit Paul Ricard.

“We finished the Bol d'Or in 19th place [overall],” said Dehaye. “Unfortunately not quite the result we had hoped for, but given the conditions it's not bad. As always, I see the positives: I didn't give up, I did my best to be as fast and consistent as possible. My preparation was good, so I felt good. I had a nice week with the team. Thanks to Manfred [Kremer] and Georg [Haas] for letting me experience this incredible adventure. Thanks to the whole team and also to all my partners and sponsors who trust me and made my participation in this EWC season possible. This is how the 2022 season ends, we are already preparing for next year.”

Motobox Kremer Racing’s capture of a top-10 finish in the Formula EWC category elevated it to 14th in the final FIM Endurance World Championship for Teams classification. And Ströhlein was quick to highlight Motobox Kremer Racing’s ability to avoid the problems that delayed a number of its rivals as being key to its strong Bol d’Or result.

“It was a unique and spectacular 24-hour race at Le Castellet,” he said. “Everything went fantastically and without any problems and that's how we fought our way to ninth place. The conditions and the track were in good condition, it was relatively cool at night with 10 degrees, but since the wind dropped, everything was manageable. I am very happy with the season finale and would like to thank the team and my team-mates. The bike was perfect.”

Walchhütter added: “The race went great and we had no problems. All of our pit stops worked. The pace going into the night was pretty good too. In the end we just managed the position and tried to take the lead home with us. We were able to slow down to protect the bike, which is always quite difficult at Le Castellet. Many thanks to the team, the sponsors and to my supporters.”

Photo:Motobox Kremer Racing

