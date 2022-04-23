F.C.C. TSR Honda France rider Mike Di Meglio is plotting revenge in the FIM Endurance World Championship after his team lost out on a possible victory when the 24 Heures Motos opened the new season last weekend.

With Josh Hook, Gino Rea and Di Meglio riding, F.C.C. TSR Honda France was in front after eight hours, but the squad’s challenge soon unravelled with costly pitstops required to fix firstly a gear selector issue and then to replace a broken silencer.

A ride-through penalty caused further delay, while team newcomer Rea fell on Sunday morning, but was able to bring the Honda CB R1000 RR-R back to the pits for repair.

Although the delay briefly dropped F.C.C. TSR Honda France out of the podium places, it wasn’t long before third position was reclaimed.

Speaking afterwards, French rider Di Meglio said: “It's a good result for the championship because there are a lot of points to grab over the three 24-hour races. Of course, there is a little disappointment because I think that the victory was within our reach. We showed what we were capable of. The bike is competitive; my team-mates and the team did a great job during the refuelling. I can't wait for the next race to take our revenge.”

Australian rider Hook added: “It was a tough race. The Yamaha and the Suzuki had an extremely fast pace. We probably also had the pace to win, but some problems put us a bit behind. Nevertheless, we can be satisfied with this result because we took valuable points for the championship.”

Ahead of the 24H SPA EWC Motos, F.C.C. TSR Honda France is third in the provisional EWC Teams’ standings, 14 points behind early pacesetter Yoshimura SERT Motul.

