There’s never been a better time to buy tickets for the 24 Heures Motos, which is set to open the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship season from 16-17 April.





Until midnight Sunday, 1000 four-day general admission tickets are available for €58, which is a reduction from the early bird price of €62 and compares to the full price of €73.



There are also 500 four-day general admission + T19 grandstand tickets for €79, down from €99.



For more information, terms and conditions, including details of the refund policy, go to:­ With this year’s 24 Heures Motos the first since 2019 to allow fans to follow the day and night action from the grandstands, organiser Automobile Club de l’Ouest has announced a special offer available for three days from today (Friday).Until midnight Sunday, 1000 four-day general admission tickets are available for €58, which is a reduction from the early bird price of €62 and compares to the full price of €73.There are also 500 four-day general admission + T19 grandstand tickets for €79, down from €99.For more information, terms and conditions, including details of the refund policy, go to: https://www.lemans.org/en/24-hours-motos

Ad

FIM EWC No changes and No Limits to top privateer team’s EWC ambitions YESTERDAY AT 11:01

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Spanish gain: ERC Endurance Ducati adds Checa and Fores for EWC 2022 28/01/2022 AT 11:01