There’s never been a better time to buy tickets for the 24 Heures Motos, which is set to open the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship season from 16-17 April.
With this year’s 24 Heures Motos the first since 2019 to allow fans to follow the day and night action from the grandstands, organiser Automobile Club de l’Ouest has announced a special offer available for three days from today (Friday).
Until midnight Sunday, 1000 four-day general admission tickets are available for €58, which is a reduction from the early bird price of €62 and compares to the full price of €73.
There are also 500 four-day general admission + T19 grandstand tickets for €79, down from €99.
For more information, terms and conditions, including details of the refund policy, go to:https://www.lemans.org/en/24-hours-motos
Until midnight Sunday, 1000 four-day general admission tickets are available for €58, which is a reduction from the early bird price of €62 and compares to the full price of €73.
There are also 500 four-day general admission + T19 grandstand tickets for €79, down from €99.
For more information, terms and conditions, including details of the refund policy, go to:https://www.lemans.org/en/24-hours-motos
Ad
L’article Don’t miss out! EWC 24 Heures Motos tickets for this weekend only est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.
FIM EWC
No changes and No Limits to top privateer team’s EWC ambitions
Read the original article on Fimewc.com
FIM EWC
Spanish gain: ERC Endurance Ducati adds Checa and Fores for EWC 2022
FIM EWC
The time is now as entries open for EWC season-starting 24 Heures Motos
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad