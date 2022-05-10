Finishing second in the Dunlop Superstock Trophy section of the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans last month was a ‘proud’ moment for the No Limits Motor Team.

The Suzuki-powered squad from Italy completed the same number of laps as Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motostore in the FIM Endurance World Championship opener but had to settle for the runner-up spot with riders Kevin Calia, Alexis Masbou and Luca Scassa.

A post from the team afterwards read: “We’re super-happy and proud to have won second place, a result that means consistency. It was a very tough race, we fought for almost 24 hours to hold on to the top of the rankings, because the category level is very high now and five teams played for the podium. It was perfect job from the boys in the box and superb performance from our riders on the track.”

