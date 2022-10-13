François Ribeiro, Head of Discovery Sports Events, promoter of the FIM Endurance World Championship, said publishing the 2023 as quickly as possible following the completion of the 2022 season was “very important”.

The four-event calendar for the 2023 EWC season was unveiled yesterday, less than one month after the curtain came down on a thrilling 2022 title chase, which went down to the wire in the season-deciding Bol d’Or.

“It was very important to build on the positive momentum of the 2022 season by announcing the planned 2023 calendar as quickly as possible,” said Ribeiro. “We are very pleased to present a schedule that offers consistency and stability at an uncertain time globally. Le Mans, Spa-Francorchamps, Suzuka, Paul Ricard: we will be racing only at iconic circuits and each race will be a challenge to the riders and their machines, the way endurance racing should be.”

FIM Endurance World Championship 2023 calendar refresher

Round 1:24 Heures Motos (Circuit Bugatti, Le Mans, France) 13-16 April 2023

Round 2:24H SPA EWC Motos (Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium) 15-18 June 2023

Round 3:Suzuka 8 Hours (Suzuka Circuit, Japan) 28-30 July 2023

Round 4:Bol d’Or 24 hours (Circuit Paul Ricard, France) 14-17 September 2023

