OG Motorsport by Sarazin hit back from an enforced late rider change and an electronic issue to complete the FIM Endurance World Cup podium in the 24H SPA EWC Motos earlier this month.

After Alex Plancassagne was injured in a crash during Saturday morning warm-up, Alexandre Santo Domingues was called up to partner existing riders Atsumi Cocoro and Roberto Rolfo on the #66 Yamaha.

And the new partnership didn’t disappoint by finishing 12th overall and third among the Dunlop Superstock Trophy contenders at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

In a Facebook post, OG Motorsport by Sarazin wrote: “This result is well deserved and rewards all our efforts for so long. A huge thank you to the whole team for their dedication, involvement, skills and good humour. Big congratulations to our three riders who were able to get the best out of our Yamaha R1, sometimes in difficult conditions. They were solid and didn't make any mistakes on the track. This podium is dedicated to all our partners without whom this adventure would not be possible.”

Italian Rolfo said: “We tried to push very hard during the race but also to be concentrated on the rhythm. For sure we need to find a faster lap in practice for the next race but we grow up from Le Mans and this is a very good result.”

Cocoro, from Japan, added: “First we had some vibration and we lost the traction control so [it was] difficult to keep on the tack.”

