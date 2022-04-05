ERC Endurance-Ducati has taken to social media to send words of support to Lorenzo Zanetti after the Italian was injured in an accident at Misano in Italy last weekend.

Zanetti was scheduled to contest the FIM Endurance World Championship season-opening 24 Heures Motos next week but had to undergo surgery following his crash in the Campionato Italiano Velocità event at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.



A post on Zanetti’s Facebook page read: “Too bad the weekend ended this way. Unfortunately, due to a bad fall, Lorenzo couldn't compete in Race 2. He had surgery for a spinal piercing, now he is out of danger. A special thanks to the medical teams.”



ERC Endurance-Ducati posted: “The news of Lorenzo‘s accident was a shock for the entire ERC Team. Each of us wishes you a speedy and complete recovery. We need to see you back on track, rocking our Italian hellcat.”



Zanetti, who finished second in the Race 1 at Misano, had been due to partner Xavi Fores and David Checa in ERC Endurance-Ducati’s EWC entry with Marc Moser the squad’s fourth rider. Details of the revised line-up will be announced ahead of the 45th running of the 24 Heures Motos, which is scheduled to take place at Le Mans from 14-17 April.

