Next season’s FIM Endurance World Championship will once again feature four flagship races – the 24 Heures Motos, 24H SPA EWC Motos, Suzuka 8 Hours and Bol d’Or – in 2023.

They are the same four events that made up the 2022 EWC calendar, provided an exciting challenge for the EWC riders and their teams, and delivered a thrilling spectacle for fans watching trackside and on television and online around the world in 2022.

Season 44 of the FIM Endurance World Championship begins at Le Mans in France for the 24 Heures Motos from 13-16 April. Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium is next with the second running of the 24H SPA EWC Motos from 15-18 June followed by the Suzuka 8 Hours in Japan from 28-30 July. The 24-hour Bol d’Or, which celebrated its 100th anniversary last month, will form the deciding round of the 2023 EWC season at Circuit Paul Ricard in France from 14-17 September.

FIM Endurance World Championship 2023 calendarRound 1: 24 Heures Motos (Circuit Bugatti, Le Mans, France) 13-16 April 2023

Round 2: 24H SPA EWC Motos (Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium) 15-18 June 2023

Round 3: Suzuka 8 Hours (Suzuka Circuit, Japan) 28-30 July 2023

Round 4: Bol d’Or 24 hours (Circuit Paul Ricard, France) 14-17 September 2023

