Planning for the 2023 FIM Endurance World Championship can continue at full speed following confirmation of a new date for the Suzuka 8 Hours of 4-6 August.

The 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans will open the 2023 EWC season from 13-16 April with the second running of Belgium’s 24H SPA EWC Motos following from 16-18 June ahead of the EWC’s Japanese round from 4-6 August.

Once again, the Bol d’Or 24-hour race at Circuit Paul Ricard in France is set to complete the four-event 2023 EWC schedule from 14-17 September.

FIM Endurance World Championship 2023 calendarRound 1: 24 Heures Motos (Circuit Bugatti, Le Mans, France) 13-16 April 2023

Round 2: 24H SPA EWC Motos (Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium) 16-18 June 2023

Round 3: Suzuka 8 Hours (Suzuka Circuit, Japan) 4-6 August 2023

Round 4: Bol d’Or 24 hours (Circuit Paul Ricard, France) 14-17 September 2023

