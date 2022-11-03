Louis Rossi isn’t the only rider with FIM Endurance World Championship experience to swap four two wheels for four of late.

At Silverstone in the United Kingdom last weekend, Yoshimura SERT Motul star Sylvain Guintoli was part of the TCR class-winning team that finished fifth overall in the Birkett Six-Hour Relay.

Organised by the 750 Motor Club, the annual event is a popular fixture on the UK national motorsport calendar and traditionally attracts an eclectic mix of drivers and cars.

Forty-year-old Frenchman Guintoli, whose EWC achievements include helping Yoshimura SERT Motul to the 2021 title and victory in this season’s 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans, drove a Motul UK-backed Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR run by Capture Motorsport.

Photo: CMMedia/Facebook.com/SylvainGuintoliOfficialPage

