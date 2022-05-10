EWC rider Markus Reiterberger was on top form when the International German Motorcycle Championship (IDM) got underway at the Lausitzring last weekend.

The German, riding for the BCC-alpha-Van Zon-BMW team, qualified on pole position before he claimed a win double.

After easing to victory in the opening race Reiterberger lined up in ninth position for race two under the reverse-grid rule but still managed to take victory and a 17-point championship lead.

He will form part of the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team’s 24H SPA EWC Motos line-up when the legendary Belgian track hosts the second round of the FIM Endurance World Championship from 4-5 June.

Photo:BCC-alpha-Van Zon-BMW

