Markus Reiterberger’s capture of the Internationale Deutsche Motorradmeisterschaft title this season was one of a number of successes highlighted by BMW Motorrad Motorsport in its summary of 2022.
German Reiterberger, who was part of the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team that won the 24H SPA EWC Motos, round two of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship, also clinched the IDM crown in his homeland riding a BMW M 1000 RR.
BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team fourth rider Kenny Foray’s capture of the French Superbike title was also highlighted.
