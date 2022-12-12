Markus Reiterberger’s capture of the Internationale Deutsche Motorradmeisterschaft title this season was one of a number of successes highlighted by BMW Motorrad Motorsport in its summary of 2022.

German Reiterberger, who was part of the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team that won the 24H SPA EWC Motos, round two of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship, also clinched the IDM crown in his homeland riding a BMW M 1000 RR.

Ad

BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team fourth rider Kenny Foray’s capture of the French Superbike title was also highlighted.

FIM EWC Honda confirms 2023 EWC entry during overview press conference 2 HOURS AGO

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Yoshimura SERT Motul looks back on 2022 EWC with season round-up video 3 HOURS AGO