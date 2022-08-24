The deciding round of the FIM Endurance World Championship will revert to a more traditional start time of 15h00 after the last two events got underway at 13h00 and 11h30 respectively.

After the season-opening 24 Heures Motos began at 15h00, the 24H SPA EWC Motos and 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race started at 13h00 and 11h30 respectively.

Ad

However, the Bol d’Or is scheduled to start at 15h00 when the event celebrates its anniversary at Circuit Paul Ricard from 15-18 September.

FIM EWC YART trio united in their EWC cause YESTERDAY AT 04:03

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Countdown to the EWC Bol d’Or is go! 22/08/2022 AT 04:10