Team Bolliger Switzerland is back at Spa-Francorchamps after a 19-year break ready to tackle the second round of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship.
Its positive outlook for the 24H SPA EWC Motos comes despite a challenging two days in Belgium, which began in First Qualifying when Jan Bühn and Jesper Pellijeff suffered from various technical problems, while a small crash for Nico Thöni caused further disruption.
And the issues continued during Second Qualifying with the team’s three riders having to switch to the squad’s spare bike following a technical issue with the main bike, which left the Kawasaki-powered team 22nd on the grid.
“Despite the various challenges we look positively to tomorrow's race,” Team Manager Kevin Bolliger said.
