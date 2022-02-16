The conference was a unique opportunity for delegates from all around the world, such as Board of Director Members, Commission Directors and Members as well as FIM World Championship promoters and Race Directors to meet and share ideas and expertise, all driven by a common passion for motorcycling.

A wide variety of topics were addressed such as energy transition, the FIM’s sound level reduction strategy, the new rules in circuit racing related to safety, the safeguarding policy, rider safety and wellbeing as well as the antidoping programme.

Niels Wittich, FIA Formula 2 and Formula 3 Race Director, gave a keynote speech on Motor sport competitions’ decision-making process – perspectives and implications at national and international level.

A training workshop on the topic Leading through change for Secretary Generals of the National Federations and Continental Unions was organised. Additionally, various SuperLicence Seminars on several disciplines took place.

Following on from the 2020 initiative, FIM President Jorge Viegas invited the 2022 FIM championship promoters, including François Ribeiro from Discovery Sports Events, to a session held under the On the road to the future theme. Each promoter explained the main changes, projects and challenges for the year ahead and in the near future. The FIM Legacy project was covered during this meeting.

A first architectural model of the FIM’s new administrative building with a section dedicated to the technical laboratory (FIM Tech Lab) was displayed. Delegates were reminded that the current FIM Headquarters would be transformed into a motorcycle sport museum/Hall of Fame to be managed by the International Foundation for Motorcycling (IFM).

During the course of the weekend all 13 sporting and non-sporting Commissions as well as the List of International Judges conducted their own meetings to work on projects and priorities for 2022.

The efforts and hard work of all participants and stakeholders over the three days were recognised and rewarded as the entire FIM family got together for a cocktail reception held at the FIM Headquarters on Saturday evening.

A satisfied FIM President Viegas said: “I am pleased with the success of this 2022 Commissions Conference which gathered more than 300 FIM family members from all around the world. This event is a key opportunity to meet and prepare the upcoming season. I would like to extend my gratitude to our Commission Directors and Members who, thanks to their expertise and commitment, strongly contribute to the high quality of the FIM events and programmes. This event is also about thanking and rewarding the volunteers for their dedication and service to the FIM. The presence of the new FIM World Championship promoters starting as of 2022 was also greatly appreciated. We can be proud of the tremendous achievements during 2021 and I am looking forward to another exciting 2022 season.”

The 2022 FIM EWC season gets underway with the 24 Heures Motos in Le Mans, France, from 14-17 April.

FIM family members gather at the Grand Hôtel de Divonne in Divonne les Bains. Photo: Patrice Moullet

