Sheridan Morais, a podium finisher for the Wójcik Racing Team in last September’s Bol d’Or, had more reason to celebrate when he finished third in the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix last weekend.

Morais took an early lead on his SYNTAINICS by Penz 13 Honda and held top spot until lap three when BMW-powered rival racers Erno Kostamo and David Datzer got ahead at the Melco Hairpin.

Although he was unable to match the pace of the top two, third place for Morais represented a strong performance by the FIM Endurance World Championship regular.

“I’m extremely happy for my team, the fans and the organisers,” said Morais. “It’s great to reward them with a podium although I would have loved to win. The race went well from the start and I immediately went more than three seconds faster than qualifying but into the tight hairpin I hit a false neutral. Into Turn 1, I nearly crashed so after that I took it easy and brought the Honda home in third place.”

Photo: Macau Grand Prix

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

