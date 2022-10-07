The FIM Endurance World Championship is remembering Chrissy Rouse following the British rider’s passing yesterday.

Chrissy, who was 26, raced in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, but was also known by fans of the EWC living in the United Kingdom for his expert commentary role on Eurosport’s live coverage of the championship, including during last month’s Bol d’Or 24 hours.

A rider for the Crowe Performance BMW team, Chrissy suffered a serious head injury in a crash at Donington Park on Sunday and died peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday.

To his family, friends, many fans and, of course, his colleagues from Eurosport UK’s EWC commentary team, the EWC extends its deepest condolences.

Photo: Facebook.com/ChrissyRouseRacing/

