Riders contesting the opening round of the FIM Endurance World Championship, the 24 Heures Motos, gathered earlier to deliver an important message in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
They stood on the Circuit Bugatti’s start/finish straight behind a giant banner that read: ‘We race for peace’.
Meanwhile, stickers of the Ukrainian flag were provided to all teams during the administration process earlier. Teams have been asked to carry the stickers on their bikes this weekend.
