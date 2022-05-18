Two days of FIM Endurance World Championship testing at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps concluded today (Wednesday) with the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team on top.

It set a 2m20.887s during Tuesday’s running on the 6.985-kilometre track, which is gearing up to host the 24H SPA EWC Motos from 4-5 June, before going even faster during Wednesday afternoon’s final session in a time of 2m20.344s.

Ad

With warmer conditions prevailing on day two, the Belgium-based team’s benchmark effort, set during a cooler first day, couldn’t be toppled this morning as the Austrian YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC clocked a best lap of 2m21.064s.

FIM EWC The EWC time to beat at Spa is… 2m20.887s! A DAY AGO

However, there were further improvements this afternoon with BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team completing its running at the head of the order as Yoshimura SERT Motul, YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC and F.C.C TSR Honda France squads all dipped below the 2m21.000s barrier to underline the exciting nature of the EWC.

One final group test is planned at the legendary Belgian venue on 31 May ahead of practice and qualifying for the 24H SPA EWC Motos on 2-3 June. Click HERE for more timing information provided by Races Information Services.

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC EWC aces on-track at Spa YESTERDAY AT 09:17