Xavi Forès said it only took him a handful of laps to realise just what a formidable challenge Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps really is.

Spanish rider Forès had never sampled the 6.985-kilometre track prior to testing in readiness for the 24H SPA EWC Motos earlier this month.

Ad

Following his initial runs aboard his Ducati Panigale, the ERC Endurance-Ducati ace said: “I was really looking forward to ride here for the first time because everyone who talked to me told me it’s a nice layout and I realised that on the first laps during the test.

FIM EWC Introducing the EWC’s Dunlop Superstock Trophy 3 HOURS AGO

“It’s a kind of track I like, really flowing all the time with not so many hairpins and hard braking points, which is good for us, for me and also our bike, which suits perfectly this track.

“Eau Rouge is not an easy corner because it’s blind and you cannot see the outside where you have to change the bike direction. It’s going to be less physical than Le Mans because you have more time to rest with the long straight, more flowing corners and not so many hard braking points so you can save your energy more. But with a long circuit it will be a tough race and with the weather changing also.”

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC Spa always special, says EWC ace Reiterberger 3 HOURS AGO