Money raised to help injured FIM Endurance World Championship star Gino Rea’s ongoing neuro-rehabilitation treatment continues to increase but more help is needed if his family’s initial target of £125,000 is to be met.

The F.C.C. TSR Honda France rider was badly injured during practice for the 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race in August.

He has since returned to his native Great Britain to continue his extensive recovery, but a GoFundMe appeal launched by his family is currently facing a shortfall of more than £50,000.

#KeepFightingGino

