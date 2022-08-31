Testing for the FIM Endurance World Championship season-deciding Bol d’Or 24-hour race concludes today (Wednesday) with two more sessions.

Riders will be in action from 10h00-12h00 CET and 14h00-17h00 with the 100th-anniversary edition of one of motorcycle racing’s most famous events scheduled to take place from 15-18 September as round four of the EWC season.

BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team was fastest during Tuesday’s running with the Belgian squad posting a best lap of 1m52.517s on Circuit Paul Ricard’s 5.674-kilometre layout.

