Following the 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race, round three of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship, technical controls were performed on the machines that were classified in the first 10 positions.

Some parts were sealed and brought back to FIM headquarters in order to carry out more detailed analyses and to be compared with the homologation reference parts.



The results of the race remained provisional until all these parts were inspected by the FIM.



These additional inspections have now been completed and the 10 machines subjected to inspection were all found to be compliant with the FIM Technical Regulations.



The classification of the 2022 Suzuka 8 Hours is therefore confirmed.

Ad

FIM EWC Why it’s Reiterberger IV for BMW’s EWC ace 12 HOURS AGO

Read the original article on Fimewc.com

FIM EWC World Superbike star Jonathan Rea on what it takes to challenge for EWC glory in Suzuka 17/08/2022 AT 04:03