The third round of the FIM Endurance World Championship, the Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours, is a race with a difference, not least in how the grid for the race is formed.

As Friday ebbs into Saturday, so riders Blue, Yellow and Red have set times in their first and second qualifying sessions. But now things take a twist.The best qualifying time of each rider is combined and then divided by the number of riders in the team to give an average qualifying time for each squad. The top ten teams by average qualifying time then go forward into the Top 10 Trial shootout, held on Saturday afternoon at 15:30 local time.Teams select two of their riders for Top 10 Trial duties, with each rider getting one lap to set their time. The lap times of each rider are then combined to complete the final starting grid for Sunday.The 5-4-3-2-1 qualifying points are awarded after the Top 10 Trial rather than after the completion of Second Qualifying, which is the case at other EWC events.1 #33 Team HRC2 #7 YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC3 #10 Kawasaki Racing Team Suzuka 8H4 #17 Astemo Honda Dream SI Racing5 #5 FCC TSR Honda France6 #37 BMW MOTORRAD WORLD ENDURANCE TEAM7 #72 Honda Dream RT SAKURAI HONDA8 #73 SDG Honda Racing9 #25 Honda Sofukai Suzuka Racing Team10 #2 EVA RT 01 Webike Trickstar