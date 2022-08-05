The third round of the FIM Endurance World Championship, the Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours, is a race with a difference, not least in how the grid for the race is formed.
As Friday ebbs into Saturday, so riders Blue, Yellow and Red have set times in their first and second qualifying sessions. But now things take a twist.
The best qualifying time of each rider is combined and then divided by the number of riders in the team to give an average qualifying time for each squad. The top ten teams by average qualifying time then go forward into the Top 10 Trial shootout, held on Saturday afternoon at 15:30 local time.
Teams select two of their riders for Top 10 Trial duties, with each rider getting one lap to set their time. The lap times of each rider are then combined to complete the final starting grid for Sunday.
The 5-4-3-2-1 qualifying points are awarded after the Top 10 Trial rather than after the completion of Second Qualifying, which is the case at other EWC events.
So, who are the Top Ten Pole Pickers?
1 #33 Team HRC
2 #7 YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC
3 #10 Kawasaki Racing Team Suzuka 8H
4 #17 Astemo Honda Dream SI Racing
5 #5 FCC TSR Honda France
6 #37 BMW MOTORRAD WORLD ENDURANCE TEAM
7 #72 Honda Dream RT SAKURAI HONDA
8 #73 SDG Honda Racing
9 #25 Honda Sofukai Suzuka Racing Team
10 #2 EVA RT 01 Webike Trickstar
The full top 38 rundown can be found here:
Suzuka 8 Hours - 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship - Overall Qualifying Classification - Overall Qualifying Classification (average of the 2 bests times)
