Bradley Smith, rider of bike #96, was taken to hospital in Le Mans following an incident at the start of the 24 Heures Motos, round one of the 2022 FIM Endurance World Championship.
Following medical examination it is confirmed that Smith has no serious injures but will remain in hospital for a period of observation.
Event organiser ACO, governing body FIM and EWC promoter Discovery Sports Events extends its thanks to the medical staff for their swift response and ongoing assistance.
Event organiser ACO, governing body FIM and EWC promoter Discovery Sports Events extends its thanks to the medical staff for their swift response and ongoing assistance.
Ad
L’article EWC update on Bradley Smith est apparu en premier sur FIM EWC | Endurance World Championship.
FIM EWC
After six hours: F.C.C. TSR Honda France leads 24 Heures Motos following dramatic start to EWC
Read the original article on Fimewc.com
FIM EWC
Wojcik team forced into late EWC line-up change
FIM EWC
Grandstands packed as 24 Heures Motos start marks beginning of new EWC season
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad