Markus Reiterberger keeps on winning in 2022, adding success in the International German Motorcycle Championship (IDM) to his 24H SPA EWC Motos success earlier this month.

The German BCC-alpha-Van Zon-BMW rider won the first of two races at Most in Czech Republic by four seconds before taking a second victory in Race 2, this time charging trough from ninth on the reverse grid to cross the finishing line eight seconds in front of his nearest rival.

“I was very happy with the bike in both races, for which I am grateful to my team,” said Reiterberger, who was also a winner at Most when the FIM Endurance World Championship visited last October. “They did a top job. It could hardly have gone better this weekend. The bike was really good in every situation, from start to finish. I would like to thank everyone who was there. I really enjoyed myself.”

Photo: IDM/Dino Eisele

